Sienna Miller reveals Chadwick Boseman paid part of her '21 Bridges' salary after parity issue

Chadwick Boseman's legacy continues to live on.

Sienna Miller, who was the late actor's co-star from the action movie "21 Bridges," revealed in a recent interview that he stepped up and paid part of her movie salary from his own earnings after a parity agreement couldn't be reached by the studio.

“He produced '21 Bridges' and had been really active in trying to get me to do it. He was a fan of my work, which was thrilling, because it was reciprocated from me to him, tenfold,” Miller, 38, told Empire magazine. “So he approached me to do it, he offered me this film, and it was at a time when I really didn’t want to work anymore. I’d been working non-stop and I was exhausted, but then I wanted to work with him.”

The actress said she was at first hesitant to share the details but wanted the story to be “a testament to who he was." The star of Marvel's "Black Panther" died in August 2020 from colon cancer. He was just 43 years old.

The actress said that "21 Bridges" was a "pretty big-budget film" and noted that "everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to."

But because she "was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way,'” the Golden Globe nominee explained.

Miller added, “And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid."

“That kind of thing just doesn’t happen. He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth,'” she continued in praise of his actions.

The New York-born and London-raised actress said, “It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in (Hollywood) behaving that graciously or respectfully."

Since Boseman's gesture, Miller said she has "told other male actor friends of mine that story and they all go very, very quiet and go home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while. But there was no showiness, it was, ‘Of course I’ll get you to that number, because that’s what you should be paid'."

"21 Bridges," about a New York City police detective in the middle of a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers, was released in 2019. According to Box Office Mojo the film made $49.9 million at the box office. The production budget was $33 million.