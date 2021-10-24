Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man with cognitive impairment

The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a missing elderly man with a cognitive impairment last seen Saturday night.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Charles Younger who was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 23 in the 9300 block of E. U.S. 290 on foot.

Younger is described as a Black man, 6'4" and 220 lbs with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red-and-white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He was carrying a red HEB bag, but does not have a wallet or ID.

Anyone with information on Younger's whereabouts is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter