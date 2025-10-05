Silver Alert Issued for Missing 68-Year-Old Enrique Leon in East Austin

article

The Brief A Silver Alert has been issued for 68-year-old Enrique Ramirez Leon, who is missing from East Austin. Leon was last seen at 5:00 AM on Sunday driving a grey 2012 Chevrolet Malibu (TXLP PLX1913). He has medical conditions and undiagnosed memory loss, which create an urgent concern for his welfare.



What we know:

The Austin Police Department is investigating a missing, endangered elderly adult that was reported on Sunday, October 5th, 2025 at 11:25 AM.

68-year-old Enrique Ramirez Leon was last seen leaving his residence located in the 1100 block of Mansell Ave in his wife’s vehicle at approximately 5:00 AM on Sunday, October 5th, 2025.

Leon is approximately 6 feet, 200 pounds with chin-length grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue button-up shirt, and dark blue jeans.

Leon's vehicle is described as a grey 2012 Chevrolet Malibu TXLP with chipped paint on top of the trunk and roof. License plate number is listed as PLX1913 .

Enrique has medical conditions and undiagnosed memory loss that create a concern for his welfare.