Silver Alert Issued for Missing 68-Year-Old Enrique Leon in East Austin
AUSTIN - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly hispanic male in East Austin.
What we know:
The Austin Police Department is investigating a missing, endangered elderly adult that was reported on Sunday, October 5th, 2025 at 11:25 AM.
68-year-old Enrique Ramirez Leon was last seen leaving his residence located in the 1100 block of Mansell Ave in his wife’s vehicle at approximately 5:00 AM on Sunday, October 5th, 2025.
Leon is approximately 6 feet, 200 pounds with chin-length grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue button-up shirt, and dark blue jeans.
Leon's vehicle is described as a grey 2012 Chevrolet Malibu TXLP with chipped paint on top of the trunk and roof. License plate number is listed as PLX1913.
Enrique has medical conditions and undiagnosed memory loss that create a concern for his welfare.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Austin Police Department.