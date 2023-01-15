Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Austin man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old Austin man.

The Austin Police Department is looking for John Bunton, who was last seen at noon on Jan. 15 at 110 E. Live Oak Street.

John Bunton (Austin Police Department)

Bunton is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and law enforcement believes his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Bunton is described as a Black male, 5'7" and 175 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a teal jacket, white shirt and white shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding Bunton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-0911.