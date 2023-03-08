Silver Alert issued for missing man in Northeast Austin

article

Austin police need your help finding a 70-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday.

A Silver Alert has been issued for James Burtis, who was last seen in Northeast Austin in the 8300 block of Cameron Road on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

Burtis is described as a white man with gray hair and brown eyes. He's 6'3" tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, rolled up blue jeans and white shoes.

He has a gray goatee and a tattoo of Betty Boop on his right forearm.

If you have seen Burtis or have any information, call APD at 512-974-5250.