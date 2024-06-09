Silver Alert: Police looking for man last seen in Bryan

Brazos County police have issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen Saturday evening in Bryan.

(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is searching for 73-year-old Troy Luce, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Luce was last seen around 6:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Old San Antonio Road in Bryan.

Luce is described as:

White male

5"8'

230 lbs

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a flag design and dark gray jogging pants.

Police say he may be traveling in a vehicle, described as:

2017 Nissan Frontier

Dark blue

Texas license plates with number MDS 8909.

Law enforcement officials believe Luce's disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding Luce's whereabouts is asked to contact the Brazos County Sheriff's Office at 979-361-4900.