Silver Alert: Police looking for man last seen in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas - Brazos County police have issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen Saturday evening in Bryan.
(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is searching for 73-year-old Troy Luce, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.
Luce was last seen around 6:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Old San Antonio Road in Bryan.
Luce is described as:
- White male
- 5"8'
- 230 lbs
- Brown eyes
- Brown hair
- Last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a flag design and dark gray jogging pants.
Police say he may be traveling in a vehicle, described as:
- 2017 Nissan Frontier
- Dark blue
- Texas license plates with number MDS 8909.
Law enforcement officials believe Luce's disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Anyone with information regarding Luce's whereabouts is asked to contact the Brazos County Sheriff's Office at 979-361-4900.