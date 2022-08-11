Sinkhole in El Paso: Woman rescued from car by bystanders, firefighters

A woman suffered only minor injuries after she was pulled from a car stuck in a sinkhole in El Paso.

The incident happened on August 9 at the intersection of Gateway Boulevard South near Yandell Drive.

Footage captured by Enrique Duenas-Aguilar, a firefighter with the El Paso Fire Department, showed bystanders and fire crews pulling the woman out of the rear windshield of a car which is swallowed up moments later by the sinkhole.

Duenas-Aguilar told Storyful, "The call came in at 6:41 p.m. Three firefighters were also treated at the scene for minor injuries caused when they broke the back window to get the woman out."

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Several media outlets report that a water main break caused the sinkhole.

Storyful contributed to this report.