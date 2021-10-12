Situation prompts increased police presence at Texas State University

A situation on the campus of Texas State University in San Marcos prompted an increased police presence.

Few details are known about the situation but university officials say there are no active threats at this time.

The university sent out an alert through email and on social media saying the increased presence was "due to an ongoing student disciplinary situation" and that it will release more information when it is available.

