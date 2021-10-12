Situation prompts increased police presence at Texas State University

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Texas State University
Few details are known at this time but the university says there is no active threat and that the increased presence was "due to an ongoing student disciplinary situation."

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A situation on the campus of Texas State University in San Marcos prompted an increased police presence.

Few details are known about the situation but university officials say there are no active threats at this time.

The university sent out an alert through email and on social media saying the increased presence was "due to an ongoing student disciplinary situation" and that it will release more information when it is available.

