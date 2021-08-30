Six women selected for induction into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame

article

Six Texas women are being recognized for their outstanding achievements in their fields and for changing the course of history, according to the Governor’s Commission for Women.

The women have been selected for induction into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame. Former inductees include former First Ladies, astronauts, entrepreneurs, public servants, Olympic athletes, and other women of significant accomplishments.

The 2020–2021 Texas Women’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on November 4 at Texas Woman’s University in Denton, according to a press release from the commission.

"The Texas Women’s Hall of Fame recognizes and celebrates remarkable Texas women not only for their individual achievements but also for their contributions to an even stronger Texas of tomorrow, and I am honored to welcome these six accomplished women as inductees," said Governor Greg Abbott. "Each of the honorees is recognized as a trailblazer, an inspiration for the next generation of leaders who will follow in their footsteps in business, education, military service, philanthropy, public service, the arts, and more. The First Lady and I thank each of these distinguished honorees for their leadership and enduring contributions to this great state."

The Texas Women’s Hall of Fame honorees for 2020–2021 are:

Lauren Anderson (Arts) – In recognition of her boundary-breaking and distinguished artistic achievements in the world of ballet and her generosity in inspiring children to reach for the stars.

Charlye Ola Farris (Legal Profession ) – In recognition of her pioneering role and 56 years in the legal profession paving the way for others by overcoming adversity with dignity and perseverance.

Dawn Ferrell, Major General (Ret.), USAF (Military Service) – In recognition of her exemplary leadership and significant contributions to our state and nation in both military service and higher education.

Kendra Scott (Business) – In recognition of her extraordinary entrepreneurial spirit, remarkable business leadership, and passionate philanthropy in support of women and children’s causes.

Elaine Stolte (Community Service) – In recognition of her decades of service and national leadership as a tireless advocate, bringing healing and giving a voice to children who are survivors of sexual abuse.

Ofelia Vasquez-Philo (Civic Leadership) – In recognition of her legacy of community service and trailblazing leadership in support of civil rights and the preservation of Hispanic arts, culture, and heritage.

For a list of past honorees and more information, click here.

