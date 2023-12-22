Man killed in deadly Sixth Street officer-involved shooting identified by police

Austin police have released new details about the fatal officer-involved shooting on Sixth Street this past weekend.

Police have identified the man shot and killed by officers as 29-year-old Trei Hernandez.

Police say they were called because Hernandez was attempting to enter the Soho Lounge and Gnar Bar with a firearm.

According to police, when officers approached him, Hernandez pulled out his weapon and aimed it in the direction of officers and bystanders.

Three officers fired back and killed Hernandez.

Three bystanders were injured in the gunfire exchange, with one of them in critical condition.

All officers involved have been placed on administrative leave since the shooting.

Police worn body camera footage is expected to be released by the department some time in the next two weeks.