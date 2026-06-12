Cedar Park man arrested for stabbing outside Round Rock Tavern

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The Brief Cedar Park man charged with felony in connection with stabbing on June 11 Stabbing happened outside Round Rock Tavern following an argument The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition



A Cedar Park man has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing outside Round Rock Tavern on Thursday night.

What they're saying:

26-year-old Skyler Stewart has been charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is currently in the Williamson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Round Rock police say that investigators believe the stabbing stemmed from an argument between two people. The victim was tended to by police, fire and EMS officials, then taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as Stewart, fled the scene after the stabbing, but officers later located him at his Cedar Park home and took him into custody.