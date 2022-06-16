Game Warden pilot hospitalized after crashing plane into Lady Bird Lake

A small single-engined plane has gone down in Lady Bird Lake, says ATCEMS.

EMS received a call about the plane in the lake west of the I-35 bridge in the area of I-35 and East Avenue around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Texas Parks and Wildlife says one of their Game Warden pilots was the person controlling this aircraft, and he was the only occupant on board. The pilot was performing a test flight after the aircraft received routine maintenance. He reported having mechanical issues before crashing into the water.

The pilot was reportedly rescued from his aircraft by two bystanders paddleboarding in the area. One of those bystanders was Nicholas Compton, an employee of Austin Paddle Shack, a kayak and paddleboard rental company located just feet away from where the crash occurred.

Compton says he heard the plane crash and used his paddleboard to go check out the scene. Compton and another unidentified bystander were able to keep the pilot afloat in the water by helping him onto their paddleboards.

The pilot has since been transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, ATCEMS says.

The plane is still in the lake.

Austin Police Department is asking residents to avoid the hike-and-bike trail from IH-35 to East Avenue.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.