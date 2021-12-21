Small plane crashes into paraglider in Fort Bend County; 2 killed

article

An investigation is underway after a small plane collided in midair with a paraglider in Fort Bend County, authorities say.

According to Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable Chad Norvell, two people are dead following the collision that occurred near Weston Lakes.

Norvell says a man's body was found in Weston Lake and the pilot's body is still in the plane.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

SkyFOX aerials showed authorities at the scene of the plane wreckage near Bowser Road and FM 1093.

The FAA confirmed that a single-engine Cessna 208 crashed around 9:40 a.m. The plane was flying from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Victoria Regional Airport. The pilot was the only person on board the plane.

According to the constable, the man involved in the collision was deceased in a yard in Weston Lakes. Authorities were investigating at a second scene in a gated community east of the plane crash location.

Authorities were also at a third location on Highway 36, about two miles away from the plane wreckage, where a parachute was in a field.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating. Texas DPS was also at the scene.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP