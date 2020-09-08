SMU expands COVID-19 quarantine space as the number of cases climbs

article

One local college is already sensing it might have to put students in to quarantine with classes underway.

Southern Methodist University in Dallas added to the space it set aside to isolate students who test positive for COVID-19.

It also raised its COVID-19 alert level from moderate to high because of a recent increase in cases at the University Park campus.

“We should all remain vigilant about wearing face coverings, social distancing and hand-washing. We expected to see an increase in cases, as we have seen with many other universities that started fall classes before we did, and we are responding within expectations to these circumstances. Even with the current number of cases, we have a manageable situation and will continue in-person operations,” the university said in a letter to students.

SMU will make testing available to students at the campus health center.