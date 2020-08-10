SMU planning to welcome students back in two weeks

Southern Methodist University has an elaborate plan to welcome the campus community back in two weeks.

The university does not plan to test students before they arrive. Instead, students will sign a pledge to seek testing if exposed to COVID-19 or experiencing symptoms.

Special housing is available for on-campus students to isolate if needed.

“Our students take this very seriously. They understand that behavior will dictate whether or not we have a healthy semester where we all get to stay on campus. I’ve been incredibly impressed with our conversations,” said Provost Elizabeth Loboa.

Also, the delayed graduation of the 2020 class from May will be Saturday morning at Ford Stadium on the SMU campus.