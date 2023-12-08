Unexpected guest drops in on podcast, upstaging discussion

A podcast episode took an unexpected, though very Australian, turn when a snake made an appearance in the roof above a guest who was speaking via video link.

The episode was part of the podcast series Fresh Perspectives, which is produced by the Sydney-based strategy consultancy The Strategy Group.

Andrew Ward of Regen Farmers Mutual was chatting about greenwashing – which is when a business spends more resources on marketing itself as environmentally friendly than on actually being environmentally friendly – when the two podcast hosts interrupted him.

"There’s a snake behind you," both of them said simultaneously, referencing the obvious – to them – black snake dangling from the roof of the porch.

Ward had a cool and calm reaction, saying, "It’s only a carpet python," before continuing with his talk.

"He’s the rodent control officer," he laughed.

Carpet pythons are commonly seen in Australian backyards and are known for climbing. Though they can grow to over 9 feet long, they are non-venomous and popular as pets.

Storyful contributed to this report.