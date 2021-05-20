‘Sneaky’ school of stingrays swims around oblivious fisherman off St. Pete Beach

An angler fishing in the St. Pete Beach area was completely unaware that a school of cownose rays, known as a "fever," were swimming around him

In video taken by Michael McCarty, the fisherman is seen standing in shallow Gulf waters with a fishing pole as the stingrays gather behind him. McCarty said he expected the rays to pass in front of the man, but instead, they sneaked around behind him and he never noticed they were there.

RELATED: Make way for rays! 'Fever' spotted along Gandy Bridge

McCarthy recorded the video on his drone and posted it to his YouTube channel, See Through Canoe, where he frequently shares videos of sea animals along the Florida coast.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Advertisement

Sign up for our daily newsletter