Social media school threats: 1 person placed in custody

The Brief Llano ISD says 1 person in custody in connection to September 12 school threat Threat was latest of several threats made against schools in Central Texas



Llano ISD says one person is in custody in connection to social media threats regarding violence at schools in Central Texas cities.

In a Facebook post on September 12, Llano ISD says it learned of a post circulating on social media regarding potential violence at schools in Johnson City, Marble Falls, Llano and Blanco.

The situation is being investigated by Llano ISD Police Department, Granite Shoals PD, Marble Falls PD, Blanco County Sheriff's Department and the Texas Rangers.

Llano ISD says there will again be increased law enforcement presences on its campuses on September 13.

School violence threats made against Texas schools

There have been several reports of threats made against multiple schools across the area.

Llano ISD was already investigating a threat made on September 11. The district says that the threat was also made on social media and that it believed there was no reason to believe that the threat posed a risk to any of its campuses. There was an increased law enforcement presence on September 12.

Also on September 11, Hays CISD said law enforcement was alerted and started investigating threats that were circulating on social media. Among those threats, one specifically named Simon Middle School.

A 6th grader has been detained and officials say the student faces, in the juvenile justice system, the equivalent to a state jail felony for making a false alarm or report.

Recently, an Eanes ISD student was arrested after police were notified about a possible act of violence against another student or group of students.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Arnett says it came over Snapchat and was about a possible act of violence against another student or group of students.

Eanes ISD police immediately began investigating. Within just a couple of hours, they found there was some legitimacy to the threat. The student was identified and arrested.

Dime Box ISD also reported investigating an anonymous threat that happened on Monday, Sept. 9.

FOX 7 Austin's sister station, FOX 4 in Dallas, also reported on threats circulating around North Texas schools with some districts canceling classes this week in response.

This all comes amid growing concerns about school safety after two students and two teachers were killed at a Georgia high school..

All school districts and local law enforcement ask the community if they see any post on social media that may be concerning to report it.