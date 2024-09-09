Westlake HS student arrested for threat; officials to be 'especially observant' this week

The Brief Threats made on Snapchat against Westlake High School and students Student arrested for making terroristic threat



A Westlake High School student has been arrested after making a school threat.

Eanes ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jeff Arnett said in a letter to parents that administrators were alerted on September 8 by several Westlake students via its anonymous reporting system about a Westlake student making threats against the school and students on Snapchat.

Dr. Arnett says that Eanes ISD police worked with district staff and other local law enforcement agencies and began an investigation. They were able to identify and ultimately arrest the student for making a terroristic threat.

The identity of the student and details about the nature of the threat have not been released.

Dr. Arnett says that the district has no reason to believe there remains an existing threat to the school but that they "will be especially observant on campus this week."

There was no interruption to classes on September 9.