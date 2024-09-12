Hays CISD middle schooler detained for spreading school shooting threat on social media

The brief A Hays CISD sixth-grader was detained for spreading a school shooting threat on social media. A threat was made on Simon Middle School.



A Hays CISD middle schooler was detained for spreading a school shooting threat on social media.

Throughout the week, several Texas schools have investigated threats made on social media.

Hays CISD said on Wednesday, Sept. 11, law enforcement was alerted and started investigating threats that were circulating on social media. Among those threats, one specifically named Simon Middle School.

MORE STORIES:

"I know this type of social media activity is alarming and frustrating for you – our parents and students," said Hays CISD Chief Communication Officer Tim Savoy in an email to parents. "It’s equally that way for law enforcement, school administrators, and everyone who is disrupted and distressed because of these posts. Despite the fact these types of posts are sadly far too common, know that we never tire in our efforts to maintain safety and that we continue to take each and every threat seriously."

The sixth grader faces, in the juvenile justice system, the equivalent to a state jail felony for making a false alarm or report.

The investigation continues with other students who may have been involved.

To report school threats or suspicious activity to iWatch Texas, or by calling 9-1-1.