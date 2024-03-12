Solar eclipse 2024: City of San Marcos encourages preparations

The City of San Marcos is encouraging its residents to prepare for the upcoming total solar eclipse set for Monday, April 8.

The eclipse event is expected to begin at 12:16 p.m., with the maximum eclipse happening at 1:36 p.m.

The city says that even though San Marcos is just outside the path of totality, residents can still expect to see a "ring of fire" when the moon covers the sun nearly completely.

READ MORE: The April solar eclipse is one month away: What to know now

The city is preparing for the eclipse and says it anticipates increased traffic in the area as observers travel to preferred viewing locations.

The city also says this influx of visitors could cause challenges with communication infrastructure, such as service interruptions or internet outages, and increased demand for essentials like fuel and groceries.

READ MORE: How to watch the total solar eclipse with NASA

The city is suggesting residents do the following to prepare:

Fill or charge vehicles several days prior to the eclipse

Avoid travel on the day of the event if possible; if not, allow extra time to commute

Consider packing snacks or water in case of significant delays on the road

Enable Wi-Fi calling on cellphones in case of service interruptions

Consider having cash on hand in the event of outages impacting credit card transactions

Plan to run errands and pick up groceries/medicine beforehand, but don't overbuy

The city says it does not have official or sponsored events planned to commemorate the eclipse.

Anyone viewing the total solar eclipse should obtain proper eyewear and avoid observing the eclipse through camera lenses, binoculars, or telescopes without special-purpose solar filters, as this can result in instant severe eye injury.

For additional resources, safety information, and preparation tips, click here.