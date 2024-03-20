Solar eclipse 2024: TxDOT prepares for high traffic during celestial event

Next month's total solar eclipse could result in a lot of traffic on Central Texas roads. The event is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people to the area.

TxDOT has a list of rules for the roadways, and also plans to have more staff on duty leading up to and after the event.

"We were lucky that we had sort of a trial-run in the fall with that eclipse," TxDOT spokesman Brad Wheelis said. "This is going to be a much bigger event, and so we are going to have extra maintenance crews out in the area offices so that they can be on patrol just in case we have incidents that we need to respond to."

The Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for an influx of drivers on the roadways for the total solar eclipse on April 8.

"Our job at TxDOT is to keep our roadways open before, during and after the eclipse, so that is our main goal, to make sure that traffic is moving," Wheelis said. "We might see grid lock, and we are expecting that, and we want folks to keep that in mind."

The total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes in front of the sun. Complete sun coverage is expected to span across 15 states.

"The Hill Country is going to be an area that is prime viewing for this eclipse, so we do expect heavy traffic there," Wheelis said. "But you can expect heavy traffic on all of our major roadways because the path of totality goes through San Antonio, through Austin, Fort Worth and Dallas, all those major cities."

RELATED

The moon will pass over the sun in Texas from roughly 1:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.

Those that are driving during that time are asked not to stop on the roadway or shoulder, to find a safe parking space and use the required glasses to view the event.

"We want folks to know that the special glasses or goggles you use are just for that," Wheelis said. "So don't think about driving down the road and, oh, the eclipse is going to happen, and pop on those glasses. That is very dangerous, we don't want anybody doing that."