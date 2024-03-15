Why is the total solar eclipse such a big deal?

According to Southwestern University’s Associate Professor of Physics, Dr. Mark Bottorf, the last total solar eclipse that happened in Central Texas was 147 years ago.

He now eagerly waits for April's total solar eclipse.

"I am just about busting," said Bottorf. He’s also the Director of Southwestern’s Fountainwood Observatory. "It is Yosemite. It is the Grand Canyon all rolled into one times 100. That's how fantastic it looks."

It's his third time witnessing an event like this.

The last one passed through Wyoming in 2017.

"Finally, when the moon covers up the sun, the sky turns a sort of royal blue-black color," said Bottorf. "So it appears like a sunrise and sunset on the horizon for 360 degrees."

In Central Texas, the earth, sun, and moon last all lined up like this more than one hundred years ago, making this upcoming one historically significant.

"It's comparatively rare for the local population," said Bottorf.

Cities and counties are preparing for crowds like they've never quite seen before.

"With the increase in visitors, there could be a limited or degraded cell service in the area," said Christy Rogers, the emergency management coordinator for the city of Georgetown. "We won't know until that weekend."

It might seem excessive, but Bottorf said the preparation for this cosmic muse is no joke.

"There's going to be millions of people coming this way to view the eclipse," said Bottorf.

After watching the total solar eclipse in Wyoming, his two-hour drive turned into twelve.

"It was wall-to-wall traffic, bumper-to-bumper traffic for over a hundred miles."

A few days before the eclipse, experts suggest filling up on gas, food, and maybe most importantly:

"Just to try to relax and enjoy the event," said Bottorf.

Southwestern University will be holding a watch party on the day of the event, with some viewing glasses, which are first come first served.

Bottorf said his department will have ten telescopes out for people to look at the partial eclipse with.

If you plan to use glasses, he added to check to make sure its ISO is 12312-2:2015. That number is usually found on the inside of the glasses, and it means it is made to protect your eyesight.

Central Texas could see another total solar eclipse in twenty years.