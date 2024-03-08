Expand / Collapse search

Solar eclipse 2024: Travis County judge issues local disaster declaration

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A Travis County judge has issued a local disaster declaration in preparation for the upcoming total solar eclipse.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown issued a Declaration of Local Disaster in anticipation of "extremely large crowds, increased traffic, and enormous strains on first responders, hospitals, and roads" in the days surrounding the total solar eclipse on April 8.

Travis County will be in the path of totality for the upcoming eclipse, what many call a once-in-a-lifetime event.

RELATED: Solar eclipse 2024: Central Texas school districts to close April 8

Under the disaster declaration, private property owners in the unincorporated areas of Travis County will be required to notify the county if they plan on hosting a gathering of more than 50 people to watch the eclipse.

Travis County residents are encouraged to:

  • Plan ahead for traffic congestion, especially after the eclipse when people leave at the same time;
  • Reschedule non-urgent appointments for a different day;
  • Get gas and run errands before eclipse day;
  • Watch the eclipse at home or near home;
  • Plan ahead if traveling to watch the eclipse.