Solar eclipse 2024: Texas power grid could be impacted

The upcoming solar eclipse could impact the Texas power grid, specifically solar power generation.

Depending on where you live, the sun will be completely blocked out by the moon for several minutes on the afternoon of April 8.

"Solar panels are driven by light coming from the sun. And if the moon gets in the way of the light getting to Earth, then we'll, you know, we won't be able to make as much electricity," said UT Austin research scientist Joshua Rhodes.

In fact, this will be the first major eclipse since solar power became a major player on the Texas grid.

"We’ve never had this situation before," said Ed Hirs, an energy fellow with the University of Houston.

At an ERCOT meeting earlier this month, officials said solar generation will be impacted between approximately 12:10-3:10 p.m. The maximum impact will be around 1:40 p.m., when ERCOT projects solar generation will be reduced to just 7.6% of its maximum output.

"We can get by without it," said Hirs. "We’re not talking about any kind of big supply demand issue or imbalance. What we're talking about is a four-and-a-half-minute night time."

In a statement, ERCOT said in part:

"ERCOT is working on forecasting models to reflect reduced solar power production and does not expect any grid reliability concerns during the eclipse…ERCOT will continue to monitor conditions and keep the public informed through our communications channels."

"I don't really expect there's to be, you know, a massive disruption in electricity supply or any, you know, real problems on the grid, because we've got plenty of other power plants that should be available," said Rhodes.

"This is a perfect time of year to have this happen. It's not in the heat of the summer, in August or September, and it's certainly not in the dead of winter when it's really cold," said Hirs.

ERCOT will be making preps for the eclipse over the next 10 days, to ensure the only light that goes out is the one in the sky.

"I don't think people should be really concerned about the grid during this eclipse. I'd say as many people as possible should be out there enjoying the eclipse itself," said Rhodes.