Some pedestrian spaces to be affected by long-term Austin construction project

The Brief A multi-billion-dollar construction project on I-35 in Austin will impact city spaces for the next several years. The parking lot under the I-35 bridge and parts of the Lady Bird Lake Hike-and-Bike Trail will close for construction. The project, which involves lowering the roadway and adding new lanes, is expected to be completed in 2033.



I-35 Project

Austin under bridge

Construction is taking place along I-35 between 290 East and Highway 71 at Ben White Boulevard.

Major changes are on the way for Central Texas as the I-35 Capital Express Central Project moves forward.

TxDOT has plans to close the parking lot under the I-35 bridge and will close for equipment storage for the I-35 Capital Express Central Project.

This multi-billion-dollar project will lower the roadway and add two non-toll lanes in each direction.

It will also rebuild east-west cross-street bridges and create new pedestrian and bicycle paths.

TXDOT says short segments of the trail will close for about a week at a time, up to three times a year, as crews prepare to replace the bridge in 2026.

Detours are also planned for both the north and south shores of the trail, but exact locations haven’t been finalized.

High-use area

Austin under bridge

The changes may have an effect on the city, especially for those who frequent the Lady Bird Lake Hike and Bike trail, like Tuck Brinberry.

What they're saying:

"Probably every day, I usually either have my kayak or my paddleboard in my truck. I work around here in Austin, so when I get a few extra hours, I usually come right here, and I just get easy entry in, and there's good fishing underneath this bridge," said Brinberry.

"Long term, I'm excited for this to be a bigger space and it to help with traffic, but in the meantime I'm going to be really bummed," said Madison Huerta, Austin Resident.

TxDOT says it will notify the public before those changes.

"Those detours are intended to move those who walk, run or bike along the trail away from or work on. So the details of the detours are not in place yet. We are working through those details with a trail conservancy," said Orlando Gallegos with the Texas Department of Transportation.

For people who frequent the area, that will mean adjusting their route once the space under the bridge closes.

"I would probably have to either use this boat ramp or the further one down there. I imagine if this isn't an option anymore, it's going to make it a little more clogged up on either end," said Brinberry.

"I feel that's really inconvenient for them. It's really unfair," said Elgin resident, Destiny Marshall.

TxDOT says its plan prioritizes trail users and is designed to minimize disruptions for those who utilize the area.

"We understand the importance of the trail. We are designing these detours to have minimal impact to everybody who uses the trail and that, just like this trail is a top priority for those who live in this community, it's a top priority for us," said Gallegos.

FOX 7 reached out to TxDOT for an exact timeline of the under-the-bridge closure, but haven’t heard back.

What's next:

The entire project is expected to wrap up in 2033.