Some smart thermostats adjusted remotely during ERCOT's call for conservation

Some Texans have been sounding off on social media saying their smart thermostats have been adjusting themselves during ERCOT's call for conservation. Turns out it’s true, and you gave permission.

It was not your imagination, and your kids weren't lying when they said they swore they didn't touch the thermostat.

The temperature in your home was being remotely manipulated. And while you might not remember, you gave permission.

The program goes by a couple of names: ‘Give Back, Get Back,’ ‘Smart Savers Texas’ or ‘Rush Hour Rewards.’ It’s run through a company called Energy Hub.

Through your thermostat provider, you were registered to help conserve energy in a crisis by allowing your thermostat to be adjusted to a higher temperature.

In exchange, you're entered into a sweepstakes for each event. The grand prize is up to $5,000 toward your electric bill.

The program runs from June 1 through Sept. 30. That's why many of you experienced this for the first time this week.

Remote temperature adjustments can occur anytime on non-holiday weekdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and last one to four hours each time.

If you want to opt-out of an event, re-adjust your thermostat after it's been remotely manipulated. You can also opt out of the program altogether by logging on to your thermostat account or contacting your provider.

If you'd like to stay in the program or join, Energy Hub says they expect between two and eight remote adjustments from June 1 through Sept. 30, It's mid-June, and we've already had the first one.

LINK: https://enrollmythermostat.com/faqs/texas-faq/