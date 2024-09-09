South Austin car chase caught on camera

The brief A police chase in South Austin was caught on video by a bystander. A witness said the suspect jumped out of a moving vehicle. FOX 7 Austin is waiting to hear if the suspect was taken into custody by APD.



A police chase was caught on camera at a park in South Austin. A witness says the suspect jumped out of a moving car and took off running.

Recording tricks on a bike at Gillis Neighborhood Park on a Monday afternoon last month, turned into video evidence of what witness Mikee Saunders is calling a police chase.

"It was my first time at the park, and I sat up my tripod to film my tricks to look back later, and I happened to have it rolling the whole time and didn't realize it," says Saunders.

Saunders says he heard police sirens in the distance and was confused when he saw a man jump out of a moving car.

"I thought it was like he had problems with somebody, and they were going to shoot. I thought they were going to shoot, is what I thought at first, some gunfire or something, and then I realized the cops were behind him and everything that happened," says Saunders.

In the video, you can see where the car continues rolling as the driver jumps out and starts to run away from police on foot.

"The car comes to a stop at the dead end here in the park and then the cops barrel in right after him. I put two and two together, and he had been in a police chase already," says Saunders.

He says if the driver arrived a minute earlier, park goers could have been injured.

"People come through that trail back here, and I noticed it was a couple with their infant or toddler, and they had just been walking. Sixty seconds before in that video they had just come out with their kid and barely missed it," says Saunders.

Saunders says there was no one else in the car during the chase.

"There is a creek right here with a tunnel and, apparently, he hit those tunnels and went that way down Bouldin Creek. They were there for a second and the cop pulled up with a K9 unit, and they went back there for a minute and then they left. I’m curious if they caught him or what is going on with that and I haven't heard anything", says Saunders.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to Austin police and are waiting to hear back if there was a suspect taken into custody.