11-year-old Pflugerville girl seriously injured after being hit by 'intoxicated' driver

The brief A driver was arrested for hitting and seriously injuring an 11-year-old girl in Pflugerville. The driver ran a red light and did not attempt to stop for the girl in the crosswalk. The driver was not drunk, but was potentially on some sort of drug.



An 11-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Pflugerville.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Sept. 6, around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a car and a pedestrian at the intersection of Kelly Lane and Falcon Pointe Blvd. It was also noted that there was a high volume of traffic because elementary and middle schools in the area were being released.

When officers arrived, they saw an 11-year-old girl being treated by first responders.

Witnesses said they saw a car run a red light and hit the child who was in the crosswalk.

When police asked the driver, later identified as 20-year-old Braydin Garcia, what happened, she told the officer she tried breaking, but her brakes were bad. The officer was later shown several videos of the crash, and it showed Garcia did not attempt to stop at the red light. Instead, she ran the light and struck the girl.

As police continued to speak to Garcia, they noticed she was slow to talk and was pale. When she was taken to the justice center, they determined she was not drunk, but was potentially on some other drug.

Garcia was arrested for intoxicated assault.

Police said the girl who was hit suffered a broken femur, fibula, tibia and a dislocated knee.