South Austin fire possibly intentionally set, AFD investigates

The Austin Fire Department is looking into whether a fire in South Austin was intentionally set. Early in the morning on February 6, firefighters were called to a vacant house on St. Elmo Road at Lucksinger Lane just east of South Congress.

Officials say crews arrived to find the house engulfed in flames and smoke billowing into the sky. No injures were reported but arson investigators are asking for the public's help in determining how the fire was started.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 877-4-FIRE-45 (877-434-7345).

