South Austin food truck robbed, police looking for suspect

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who robbed a food truck in South Austin.

The incident happened on June 18 at around 4:30 p.m. at the Halal Austin Med Break food truck located at 304 South Congress Avenue.

Police say the suspect approached the food truck and demanded money from the victim.

When the victim refused, the suspect forced his way into the food truck and assaulted the victim.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black male

20-30 years of age

About 5'10" tall

High pitch voice

The suspect was last seen wearing the following:

Blue shirt with "I've Got This" on the front, both sleeves cut off

Long black pants

Light colored shoes

Tan baseball cap with "Austin Baseball" on the front

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-TIPS.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.