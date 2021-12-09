South Austin Harry Potter holiday display raising money for charities

A South Austin home is once again taking people into the world of Harry Potter but this time it’s for some yuletide fun and to raise money for charity.

Big Harry Potter fans, Joel Pace says he and his family have been doing a version of their display since 2016. That first year, Joel says his wife hung up some floating candles and it was a big hit with the neighborhood.

They had plans to do something similar but bigger in 2017 but Joel’s wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent a series of long, difficult surgeries and Joel says it was his wife who wanted them to go through with their Halloween decorating plans. So Joel says he started doodling and his wife loved it and then he started building things and she just said kept going and Joel jokes that things got "out of control." But Joel says the more he built the happier she got and so they ended up with a big 2017 display.

Then in 2018, when his wife was healthy they went "nuts" as Joel describes it and that’s how Diagon Alley came to be. It was a huge hit and the Paces decided they would turn it into a charitable event and raise money for charities that they are involved in. Joel says they realized they could raise more money for their charities if they kept the Halloween display through the holidays so they decided to do that for the first time last year.

"I think focusing on the fundraising has been very good. It reminds you Christmas isn’t about what you get, it’s about caring and helping others who are less fortunate," Joel says.

"We always appreciate people coming out and we would really encourage people that if they appreciate the display and like it the best way to show your appreciation is to donate to our charities," Joel adds.

The three charities they’re raising money for this year are Foster Angels of Central Texas, Variety of Texas and the Zach Theatre. Joel says their goal is to raise $15,000.

As for what to expect when you go, if you’ve been to Diagon Alley before then you’ll notice quite a few changes. Joel says due to the pandemic they couldn’t have thousands of people walking through so it’s now a static model of Hogwarts Castle. For the Christmas display, there are lighted trees and synchronized lights to music. Joel says it’s their interpretation of the Yule Ball.

It’s a long process to make the display. Joel says they start preparing in late May, early June and it takes about eight weekends to build. He says that it’s definitely become a passion and a hobby. Joel says he enjoy meeting all the people that come by and making his wife and son happy as well.

Shows are Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They start at 6 p.m. and run every half hour. Each show is about 15 to 20 minutes and on weekends the shows go from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

The Pace’s home is located in Circle C in South Austin and the cross streets are Slaughter Lane and Bungalow. The display will be up through January.

For more information head to the display's Facebook page.

