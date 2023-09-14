APD looking for South Austin hit-and-run suspect

The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say is connected to a June hit-and-run crash in South Austin.

APD says officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. June 1 to a crash near the intersection of E. William Cannon Drive and Janes Ranch Road.

A preliminary investigation shows a dark-colored Chevy Equinox crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle. The unknown male driver immediately left the scene without attempting to render aid or call 9-1-1

One of the passengers in the struck vehicle was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

(Austin Police Department)

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 20–30 years of age with a medium build and extended goatee build. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

Anyone with any information about the driver or vehicle should contact APD at 512-974-5017. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.