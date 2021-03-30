South Austin house fire leaves two people hospitalized

The Austin Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left two people hospitalized.

According to AFD, a home in the 10700 block of Arikara River Drive caught fire just after 1:00 am Tuesday.

Firefighters said the home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene.

AFD said Austin Travis County EMS transported two people St David's South Austin Medical Center. Those patients are expected to survive their injuries.

Investigators did not immediately release the cause of the fire.