Man intentionally hits woman with vehicle in South Austin road rage incident: Affidavit

A 20-year-old was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for intentionally trying to run over a woman during a road rage incident.

According to the arrest affidavit, the incident happened on Nov. 4. The victim stated this all happened over a road rage incident at the intersection of E. Slaughter Lane and Vertex Lane.

The victim was at a four-way stop, trying to turn. When she did, the suspect ran the four-way stop in his vehicle and almost rear-ended the victim's vehicle.

The affidavit said the victim pulled into a 7-Eleven, and when she got out the suspect's vehicle followed her. The suspect got out of his car and walked toward her. He then started yelling at her, which then led to her being pushed and hit.

The victim's 15-year-old son, who was in the car during the assault, tried to get the suspect off her. Another bystander then helped, eventually getting the suspect off.

The suspect then got back into his car, and headed toward the exit. However, according to the affidavit, he drove back into the parking lot toward the woman. He hit the woman with the car and then left the parking lot.

The woman was not hurt, the affidavit states.

A Travis County deputy did locate the suspect, who was later identified as Pete Dionicio Beltran, 25. He was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.