APD looking for suspects in South Austin food truck theft
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say stole a food truck trailer in South Austin in early November.
APD says the theft happened on Nov. 3 just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive.
The two suspects were traveling in a white truck, which they used to steal the trailer, says APD. One of the suspects left the property on foot and was captured on surveillance video.
(Austin Police Department)
Suspect #1 is described as:
- Passenger
- White or Hispanic male
- Last seen wearing blue/white flannel, blue jeans, work boots, and black ball cap
(Austin Police Department)
Suspect #2 is described as:
- Driver
- Black or Hispanic male
- Last seen wearing white shirt and yellow high visibility safety vest with blue pants and a white stripe
(Austin Police Department)
Suspect vehicle:
- Dodge Dakota extended cab
- 1991 – 1996
- White
Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.