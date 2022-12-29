APD looking for suspects in South Austin food truck theft

The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say stole a food truck trailer in South Austin in early November.

APD says the theft happened on Nov. 3 just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive.

The two suspects were traveling in a white truck, which they used to steal the trailer, says APD. One of the suspects left the property on foot and was captured on surveillance video.

(Austin Police Department)

Suspect #1 is described as:

Passenger

White or Hispanic male

Last seen wearing blue/white flannel, blue jeans, work boots, and black ball cap

(Austin Police Department)

Suspect #2 is described as:

Driver

Black or Hispanic male

Last seen wearing white shirt and yellow high visibility safety vest with blue pants and a white stripe

(Austin Police Department)

Suspect vehicle:

Dodge Dakota extended cab

1991 – 1996

White

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.