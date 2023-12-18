Man stabbed another in South Austin, police investigating

article

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a South Austin stabbing earlier this year.

APD says just before midnight on Friday, Oct. 27, officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. Officers arrived and found a man with an apparent stab wound.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect left the scene immediately after the stabbing and headed into a nearby wooded area.

During the investigation, detectives were given a photo of the suspect, who is described as a Hispanic man in his 50s with dark hair and facial hair on his upper lip and chin. He was last seen wearing a blue-squared shirt.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Aggravated Assault unit at 512-974-5245. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.