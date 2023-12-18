Leander ISD teen dies of suspected fentanyl poisoning: WCSO

A Leander ISD student has died from suspected fentanyl poisoning, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said.

WCSO said on Dec. 17, the school district announced the death of a teen due to suspected fentanyl poisoning.

"This devastating incident serves as a poignant reminder that the specter of drugs looms not only on the outskirts of our neighborhoods, but permeates through the hallways of our educational institutions," WCSO said. "In the face of this tragedy, we are compelled to rally together as a community to take the decisive action in educating our students about the inherent dangers and working collaboratively to ensure their safety."

WCSO said its overdose taskforce is engaging in community-wide efforts to combat the spread of fentanyl.