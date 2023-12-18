Plane strikes power line, crashes into car on US 281 in Burnet: DPS

Texas DPS is investigating after a plane struck a power line and crashed onto US 281 in Burnet, striking a car on Sunday, Dec. 17.

A trooper was also involved in a separate crash with an SUV while responding to the plane crash.

DPS says the plane crash happened around 2:14 p.m. Dec. 17 on US 281 south of Delaware Springs Road. The plane had taken off from the Burnet airport before striking a power line along US 281 and crashing into the southbound lanes.

During the crash, the plane struck a passenger car. The plane was then towed from the highway back to the Burnet airport.

DPS says the FAA has been notified about the crash.

The car's driver was taken to a medical facility and released shortly after. The plane's pilot and passenger were taken to an Austin medical facility for burn injuries.

Around 2:41 p.m. the same day, a DPS trooper was responding to the crash, traveling south on US 281 approaching the Delaware Springs Road intersection. DPS says because of the plane striking the power lines, the intersection's traffic signals were down.

As the trooper entered the intersection with lights and siren activated, an SUV with three occupants pulled into the intersection in the patrol vehicle's direct path, says DPS.

The three in the SUV were taken to Dell Children's Hospital with minor injuries. The trooper was taken to Seton Highland Lakes Hospital in Burnet with minor injuries.