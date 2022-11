One person is dead after a single car crash in South Austin.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Congress near Slaughter Lane. According to ATCEMS, the vehicle collided with a tree.

ATCEMS attempted CPR on an adult, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident caused a power outage and extended traffic closures in the area, according to ATCEMS.