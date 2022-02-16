Southeast Austin auto-pedestrian crash leaves 1 person dead
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS says one person has died after an auto-pedestrian crash in Southeast Austin. The crash happened at around 5:38 a.m. near Montopolis and Riverside Drive.
Exact details of the crash have not been released but ATCEMS says the victim was an adult.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are made available.
