Southeast Austin auto-pedestrian crash leaves 1 person dead

Austin-Travis County EMS says one person has died after an auto-pedestrian crash in Southeast Austin. The crash happened at around 5:38 a.m. near Montopolis and Riverside Drive.

Exact details of the crash have not been released but ATCEMS says the victim was an adult.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are made available.

