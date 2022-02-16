Expand / Collapse search

Southeast Austin auto-pedestrian crash leaves 1 person dead

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Southeast Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS says one person has died after an auto-pedestrian crash in Southeast Austin. The crash happened at around 5:38 a.m. near Montopolis and Riverside Drive.

Exact details of the crash have not been released but ATCEMS says the victim was an adult.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are made available.

