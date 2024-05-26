SWAT call in SE Austin: 2 seriously injured, 1 in custody

Two people were seriously injured and one person is in custody after an incident in Southeast Austin.

The Austin Police Department responded just before 8:30 p.m. May 25 to a shoot/stab call in the 5200 block of Woodland Oaks Court near E. Stassney Lane and S. Pleasant Valley Road.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been seriously injured. ATCEMS transported them to local hospitals and police later said the two suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The SWAT team was then called out to "ensure the safety of residences nearby," according to APD.

One person was taken into custody at the scene.

Police are still investigating what led to this incident and if the suspect and victims knew each other. This is considered an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Austin police.