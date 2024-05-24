Man critically injures motorcyclist while fleeing hit-and-run: APD

Austin police are searching for a suspect who injured a motorcyclist while trying to drive away from a hit-and-run.

On Monday, March 18, at approximately 1:46 a.m., Austin police responded to reports of a crash in the 8400 block of North I-35 in Austin.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a suspect vehicle crashed into the rear of a victim's sedan as they were traveling southbound in the 100 block of I-35.

The victim followed the suspect vehicle, and at some point the suspect vehicle crashed into the rear of a motorcyclist that was traveling southbound in the 8400 block of North I-35.

The suspect vehicle did not stop and left the area at high speed.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as:

Infiniti

Two-door

Model: G35/G37

Year: 2013-2019

Color: Black or gray

Specialty Texas license plates with a star on the left side

The suspect driver is described as:

Hispanic male

Approximately 20 years old

Thin build

Short black hair

Anyone with any information may submit their tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.