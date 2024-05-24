Expand / Collapse search

Man critically injures motorcyclist while fleeing hit-and-run: APD

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  May 24, 2024 6:21pm CDT
Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are searching for a suspect who injured a motorcyclist while trying to drive away from a hit-and-run.

On Monday, March 18, at approximately 1:46 a.m., Austin police responded to reports of a crash in the 8400 block of North I-35 in Austin.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a suspect vehicle crashed into the rear of a victim's sedan as they were traveling southbound in the 100 block of I-35.

The victim followed the suspect vehicle, and at some point the suspect vehicle crashed into the rear of a motorcyclist that was traveling southbound in the 8400 block of North I-35.

The suspect vehicle did not stop and left the area at high speed.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as:

  • Infiniti
  • Two-door
  • Model: G35/G37
  • Year: 2013-2019
  • Color: Black or gray
  • Specialty Texas license plates with a star on the left side

The suspect driver is described as:

  • Hispanic male
  • Approximately 20 years old
  • Thin build
  • Short black hair

Anyone with any information may submit their tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.