Man critically injures motorcyclist while fleeing hit-and-run: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are searching for a suspect who injured a motorcyclist while trying to drive away from a hit-and-run.
On Monday, March 18, at approximately 1:46 a.m., Austin police responded to reports of a crash in the 8400 block of North I-35 in Austin.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a suspect vehicle crashed into the rear of a victim's sedan as they were traveling southbound in the 100 block of I-35.
The victim followed the suspect vehicle, and at some point the suspect vehicle crashed into the rear of a motorcyclist that was traveling southbound in the 8400 block of North I-35.
The suspect vehicle did not stop and left the area at high speed.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect vehicle is described as:
- Infiniti
- Two-door
- Model: G35/G37
- Year: 2013-2019
- Color: Black or gray
- Specialty Texas license plates with a star on the left side
The suspect driver is described as:
- Hispanic male
- Approximately 20 years old
- Thin build
- Short black hair
Anyone with any information may submit their tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.