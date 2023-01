A person has been taken to the hospital and declared a trauma alert after a crash in Southeast Austin.

ATCEMS responded to a T-bone crash at E. Ben White Boulevard and Burleson Road at 3 p.m. Jan. 22, where a person was reportedly pinned and unconscious.

The person was extricated and transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries.

ATCEMS says it is no longer on scene.