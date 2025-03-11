Southwest Airlines is ending its free checked bags policy

The Brief Southwest Airlines is getting rid of a decades-long practice of free checked bags The new policy will only offer baggage perks to certain travelers Southwest Airlines has not released the price of the bag fee



New Southwest Airlines policy

What we know:

Southwest Airlines, which is known for "wanna get flights," free checked bags, and in-flight perks, announced they are making changes to drive revenue growth and reward its most loyal customers.

"It's about securing our future. We're announcing changes to our business that will help us return to the levels of profitability we all expect, and to support our collective long-term success. It's also about adapting to what our customers want," says President, CEO & Vice Chairman of the Board, Bob Jordan.

The new initiatives are going to cost travelers as the company plans to get rid of the free checked bags perk that comes with the ticket purchase.

In the new policy, Southwest Airlines will offer two checked bags to Rapid Rewards A-list preferred members and business select travelers.

A-list members and other select customers will receive one free checked bag.

Southwest says it will also credit one checked bag for rapid rewards credit card members.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 4: A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft departs San Diego International Airport for San Francisco on March 4, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images) Expand

"As someone with Rapid Rewards, it's not going to impact me quite as much. But I’m not that surprised, all the other airlines have that. And if you are researching flights, looking at different prices now, it's going to be really the same," says traveler Michael Altman.

According to the new policy, Southwest will introduce a new basic fare and offer assigned seating and extra legroom as an option.

"I mean, they're also changing the seat assignments and different classes. And so all that's going to change. So, it's basically Southwest becoming more like other airlines," says Altman.

The other side:

"Southwest is like they're one of the best airlines. I have to say. I've been flying in since I was a kid. And the cool thing about Southwest is they've always been no-frills. You always get so many perks," says traveler Ben E. Davis.

"I think it's going to hurt a lot of people because they're used to it. In my case today, I actually had to take some stuff out of my bag and repack it. So, as you see, I ended up with three bags even though I came to the airport with two, so I’m just glad they still have that policy, or I would have been out of mind," said a traveler.

Dig deeper:

This comes after the company laid off nearly 15% of its corporate staff earlier this year.

Southwest Airlines has not released the price of the bag fee.