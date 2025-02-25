Southwest Airlines plane narrowly avoids crashing into jet on Chicago runway

The Brief A Southwest Airlines plane that was landing at Chicago’s Midway Airport had to quickly pull up to avoid hitting a private jet that was crossing the runway This is the latest incident after a series of recent aviation mishaps since the start of 2025 There have been at least five similar near-misses in Austin since 2023



A Southwest Airlines plane that was landing at Chicago’s Midway Airport had to quickly pull up to avoid hitting a private jet that was crossing the runway.

This latest incident comes after a series of recent aviation mishaps and nearly a month after the crash in Washington D.C. that killed dozens of people.

Near-miss in Chicago

What we know:

A Southwest Airlines plane narrowly avoided colliding with another plane on Tuesday at Chicago’s Midway International Airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the near-miss incident happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The crew of the Southwest Airlines flight initiated a "go-around" when a business jet, FlexJet, entered the runway without authorization.

No one was injured in the process.

FlexJet did respond to the near-miss on Tuesday with a statement saying, "We are aware of the occurrence today in Chicago. Flexjet adheres to the highest safety standards, and we are conducting a thorough investigation. Any action to rectify and ensure the highest safety standards will be taken."

The near miss is under investigation by both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Near-misses in Austin

The backstory:

There have been at least five similar near-misses in Austin since 2023.

"We've had a known risk of near-misses and collisions for a while now," said managing partner of Slack Davis Sanger LLP, Mike Slack.

The City of Austin addressed airport safety concerns in a memo in 2023.

In 2024, the Austin Bergstrom International Airport installed new aviation safety systems, following the passage of a new law to improve safety.

Senator Ted Cruz said the legislation is a direct response to aviation issues, including several in Austin.

"That equipment will be on the runway, so the air traffic controllers have the sensors to know before a near miss occurs. When you think about flying, the number one priority has to be safety," said Senator Ted Cruz.