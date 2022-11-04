3 suspects rob ATM service technician in SW Austin

Austin police are looking for three people who robbed an ATM service technician in Southwest Austin .

APD officers responded to the robbery at the Wells Fargo ATM at 3949 South Lamar around 4:18 p.m. Nov. 1, where they spoke with the victim who had been repairing the machine.

The three suspects had approached the technician in a pick-up truck and demanded money. One of them reached into the victim's pocket to take his phone and a fight followed after the victim tried to protect his property. The trio stole cash before leaving the scene heading south on Lamar Boulevard.

The three suspects and suspect vehicle are described as:

Suspect 1

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo of the first suspect (Austin Police Department)

The first suspect is described as a Black male, last seen wearing a light-colored sweatsuit, a glove on his left hand and red, white, and black sneakers.

Suspect 2

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo of the second suspect (Austin Police Department)

The second suspect is described as a Black male, last seen wearing a green hoodie, black pants, black-and-red sneakers with a white Under Armor logo, and gloves on both hands. The gloves appear to be mechanic-style and are dark on the back of the hand and blue on the palm side.

There is also an unknown third suspect who was the driver, according to APD.

Suspect Vehicle

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo of the suspect vehicle (Austin Police Department)

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark gray newer model Ford F-150 with all black six-point rims/hubcaps.

The APD Robbery unit is asking for any information about the identity of the suspect and/or vehicle. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.