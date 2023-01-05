Person extricated from vehicle after crashing into tree in SW Austin

A person was extricated from their vehicle Thursday morning after crashing into a tree in Southwest Austin.

ATCEMS says that fire and EMS crews responded to the scene in the 4500 block of W Slaughter Lane near Norman Trail just before 10 a.m.

AFD confirmed one person was pinned in their vehicle and began to extricate them. The person was declared a trauma alert by ATCEMS.

The person was finally extricated just after 10:30 a.m. and was transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.