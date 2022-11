One person has been taken to the hospital after a house fire in southwest Austin.

The Austin Fire Department reported the fire at a home in the 5900 block of Salcon Cliff Drive was under control just after 8:30 p.m. Nov. 13.

ATCEMS transported one adult, who had been declared a trauma alert, to Dell Seton with critical injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.