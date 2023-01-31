Space heater causes fire in East Austin, AFD says

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Fire in a detached garage in East Austin ruled accidental. (Austin Fire Department)

Austin firefighters say a fire that destroyed a detached garage in East Austin this morning has been ruled accidental – a space heater was located too close to combustibles.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 9800 block of Colfax Drive.

AFD says the garage was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, but fortunately they were able to put the fire out before it spread to the home.